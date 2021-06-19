Biology is not physics

You’ve found the spark that makes the sun burn bright

and tracked the orbits of the distant stars.

You’ve harnessed energy for planes and cars—

success convinces you you’ve got it right.

You think the rule of physics must be strict,

yet only in the aggregate do maths

apply to living things. Their single paths

take twists and turns that you cannot predict.

Man’s thirst for knowledge never can be quenched

while minds refuse to grant the role of mind

that regulates the quantum. You won’t find

broad truth while narrow physics is entrenched.

What sort of science would it take to know

how neurons fire, hearts beat, and grasses grow?