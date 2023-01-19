Open Letter to the Editor of Science Magazine

I have been a member of AAAS for all of my professional life. In December, I received AAAS’s annual fundraising letter. The letter contained this appeal:

It is essential that we ensure science is a strong bulwark against misinformation. We have made progress on this front, but there is much more to do…

I wrote back that we need AAAS to be an open forum for discussing controversial ideas. Nobody should be deciding what is “misinformation”. The following email was addressed to the Development Director (Ann) and the editor of Science Magazine (Sudip).

Dear Ann and Sudip – I speak for America’s independent scientists. We need AAAS to be on the other side of this issue. Science is open inquiry, not dogma. AAAS should be encouraging wide-ranging debate and promoting dissident voices. This is the core of what makes science a more reliable source of truth than politics or religion. I see AAAS becoming politicized. I see suppression of debate at Twitter and Facebook. AAAS is providing the foundation for censorship in news reporting and social media. To regain our trust and financial support, AAAS must reverse its position and promote open debate over scientific orthodoxy. – Josh Mitteldorf

I was grateful to receive the following response from Sudip Parikh

Dear Josh, Thank you for the email. I don’t think we are on the other side of this issue. I agree with you that science is open inquiry, and consensus (or dogma) should not be immovable. AAAS does encourage wide-ranging debate on many issues related to the scientific enterprise – we have done so through webinars, letters, and other channels that include scientists with many opposing viewpoints on many subjects. That said, moving the consensus does require the highest-quality peer-reviewed science. Big claims require big evidence. The journal Science often publishes papers that describe discoveries that refute the prevailing scientific consensus – papers on the W-boson and high temperature superconductivity come to mind immediately from this past year. Nothing gets us more excited. Those papers don’t attack individuals or present innuendo – and they aren’t published in op-ed pages of the newspapers. They present data showing that a testable hypothesis has facts supporting it or not. I suspect I know the issue on which you are basing your statements. We at AAAS would be excited to publish a paper proving the hypothesis you support. But it would have to do so based on data. In the meantime, we are strongly supportive of increased transparency by all governments and entities involved so that scientists with expertise in those fields can have a look. In any case, thank you for taking the time write. We listen to all constructive criticism and work hard to live up to our values. All the best,

-Sudip

I took the opportunity to expand on what I would like to see from AAAS in a return email:

Dear Sudip – I am grateful to have your ear on this subject. I believe that open scientific inquiry will be the most important issue in our future, and you are in as good a position as anyone to help the move from dogmatism to open exploration. The big issue is confirmation bias. We learned from John Ioannidis that most publications in the biomedical sciences are false. It’s not because editors have been too careless in publishing frivolous challenges to orthodoxy, but rather that results supporting the orthodoxy have gotten a free pass. Scientists who promote the current paradigms are rewarded with research funding, acknowledgment from their peers, and an easy path to publication. ** moving the consensus does require the highest-quality peer-reviewed science. This is where I am asking for a change in attitude. In practice, “highest quality” means that a ms is approved by the best people in the field, i.e., those who have the biggest stake in maintaining the present paradigms, on which they have built their reputations. If you want to publish the most important paper that breaks the mold and points the way toward fruitful new directions in science, you can’t know in advance which paper that is going to be. You have to be willing to publish 10 ideas that turn out to be dead ends if you want to publish the one that turns out, in retrospect, to be paradigm-shifting. If anything, the 10:1 ratio is an underestimate. Established scientists are the ones least able to judge what the science of tomorrow will look like. I’m asking you to accept that science is a free and chaotic marketplace of ideas. None of us is wise enough to judge in advance which are the ideas that will prove most fruitful in the coming century. We can’t make progress if we’re afraid to make mistakes.

** I suspect I know the issue on which you are basing your statements.

COVID policy has been the subject of censorship unprecedented in the history of science since Galileo. US policies have been disastrous, and if the scientific community had remained open to free debate about policy starting in 2020, millions of lives could have been saved. Am I exaggerating? Nigeria has had a COVID population fatality rate of 15 per million, while the US has had a PFR of 3,500 per million. Yes, COVID policy is perhaps the most egregious example as measured by the disastrous consequence of scientific censorship. But for the long-term future of science, there are many more important examples.